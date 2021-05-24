A jail term has been imposed on a man who assaulted a girl and a woman and damaged cars in Cliftonville

Connor Silver was arrested after Kent Police was called to a disturbance in Lower Northdown Avenue on the evening of Saturday 23 May 2020.

The 28-year-old was found guilty of unlawful wounding and assault following a trial, having previously admitted possession of a knife and five counts of criminal damage.

He was jailed for three years and 80 days at Canterbury Crown Court on Friday 21 May 2021.

Silver carried out a serious attack on a 14-year-old girl in Lower Northdown Avenue on the day of the offences.

The victim reported that he approached her and shouted about not wanting people to come down the road, before he hit her in the face with a paving slab. She suffered a cut to her face and needed hospital treatment.

After assaulting the girl, Silver approached a woman who was also walking down the street and punched her to the face.

Silver also shouted threats at passing drivers and threw building materials and bricks at two cars which passed down the road, causing £3,000 worth of damage to one of the vehicles.

He damaged the door and wing mirror of another car before attacking an attending police car, damaging the windscreen and bonnet.

A knife, which Silver had been seen holding during the incident, was recovered by police at the scene.

Detective Constable Mark Huttley, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Silver’s behaviour would have been terrifying for the girl and woman who he assaulted and it is very fortunate that both of them did not suffer more serious injuries.

‘Silver refused to admit his wrongdoing, drawing out the pain for his victims, and I would like to thank them for supporting our work in bringing this man before the courts.

‘I hope the conclusion of the case and the fact that Silver is now behind bars will give them a sense that justice has been done.’