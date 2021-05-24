A man who subjected a woman to repeated violence and mental abuse in the Swanley area has been jailed

Grant Fullager, of Pinewood Place, Dartford, was initially in a relationship with the victim for around two months at the end of 2019.

She ended this due to concerns about his violent past and he commenced a campaign of harassment that culminated in an assault on the victim.

After he made further threats, acting out of fear the victim allowed him to return and live at her address.

Over the following months, he assaulted her a number of times and on one occasion threatened her with kitchen knives.

This criminal behaviour continued, with Fullager obsessively checking her phone and preventing the victim from leaving her flat.

The abuse extended to the victim’s family and police were alerted after he followed the victim to her mother’s house in 29 December 2020 and made a number of threats.

The following day, officers saw Fullager driving his car in London Road, Swanley. He noticed the patrol and drove off at speed, travelling onto the wrong side of the carriageway several times before making good his escape.

He was arrested on 5 January 2021 and charged with coercive and controlling behaviour, dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

Fullager, aged 29, pleaded guilty and at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday 17 May 2021 was sentenced to three years in prison.

Charges of harassment and assault by beating were left on file and he was made the subject of a restraining order.

Investigating officer, DC Lewis Humphrey of Kent Police’s Vulnerability Investigation Team said: ‘Fullager used violence and threats over an extended period to exert control over his victim’s life.

‘Even after the victim ended their relationship, Fullager harassed her until she was so scared he was allowed to return to live with her. I am pleased he is now in prison and I would like to thank the victim who has bravely assisted our investigators and helped us bring him to justice.

‘Domestic abuse is a priority for Kent Police and I would encourage anyone who finds themselves in this type of relationship to report it to someone and get help. Support and information is available and the first step is to contact us or ask a trusted friend or relative to do it. Nobody should feel they are unable to walk away from domestic abuse.’