Woman arrested over Broad Street racist abuse towards a Birmingham Doorman

It’s alleged the 24-year-old, from Worcester, used racist language towards the member of security staff outside the Figure of Eight in Broad Street at some time between 10pm and 11.30pm.

The woman was detained at 1pm today after she attended a police station at our request.

Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of racially abusing a pub doorman in Birmingham city centre on Saturday night (22 May).

She’s also accused of racially abusing another man who was stood near the pub entrance and earlier damaging furniture inside the premises.

She remains in police custody for questioning.

Birmingham Police Chief Inspector James Spencer, said: “It’s an awful incident and people are understandably disgusted. We said we would prioritise the investigation and that’s now led to the swift arrest of a suspect.

“Our city centre police teams have been working hard with local businesses to make the city a safe and enjoyable place to visit. Racist behaviour is completely unacceptable and we are taking this report very seriously.

“We are still in the process of trying to contact the victim and we would urge him to get in touch as soon as possible so we can take a statement.”