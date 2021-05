Troy was last seen in Goring-by-Sea around 9.30am on Monday (May 24) wearing a grey cardigan with red stripes, black trousers and black shoes.

He is described as white, 5’ 4”, of slim build with short brown hair and wearing glasses. It is possible he is travelling by train, or frequenting railway stations in the area.

Anyone who sees him or who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call 999 quoting serial 273 of 24/05.