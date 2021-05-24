Three more feral yobs carry out targeted attack on Southsea Model village in broad daylight attack

This evening at 6.20pm the Southsea Model village was attacked again in what is believed to have been a targeted attack.

had some more unwanted visitors.

The three feral yobs broke in from the rose gardens, they triggered our alarm system but by the time we got there they were gone.

These images are a lot better and hopefully, someone recognises them.



This is now getting beyond a joke, the council have erected a new 8-foot fence on our rose garden border but they still get in.

The rose gardens were locked but were still full of kids, the security at the rose garden entrance from the beach needs a major improvement before some breaks in and does some unrepairable damage.