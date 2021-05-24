A motorcycle workshop located near Kings Worthy in Winchester was the target for a gang of ram-raiders in the early hours of this morning

Police were called around 4am to R Spec MX after the owners of the workshop security system alerted them to the break-in underway.

A number of police units were deployed to the area including the police helicopter.

The owners attended minutes after the ram-raid happened.

Officers state a pursuit ensued after the van was reported to have passed Micheldever, the gang then decamped into a 4×4 leaving the van loaded with six motorcycles in the road.

Officers tracked the 4×4 vehicle to the Reading area and despite numerous resources, Thames Valley officers took over the pursuit and lost the vehicle.

No arrests have been made, but the garage are thankful to recover all of the six motorcycles quickly.

If you have any information which may assist officers to identify those responsible, please call 101.