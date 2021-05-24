BREAKING HAMPSHIRE TWYFORD

Police have appealed to anyone in the area of the play park Shipley Road in Twyford

2 hours ago
1 Min Read
download

Officers are asking anyone who was using the play between 6am and 9 am on Monday to contact them.
Police are appealing for information in relation to a concern for the welfare of a female.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting 44210200557.