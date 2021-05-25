A paedophile who has previously been ordered to register as a sex offender 37 times is back behind bars

Benjamin Johnson, formerly known as Benjamin Norrie, from Scunthorpe was first convicted as a teen after he indecently assaulted a three-year-old girl.

Now 34, Johnson has become a prolific offender, appearing at Grimsby Crown Court on Monday to be sentenced for a catalogue of sickening crimes against two young girls.

The court heard that Johnson had kept his previous convictions and background secret from the mother, as he sexually assaulted two of her children and gave drugs to the other child.

Prosecuting, Gordan Stables, told the court Johnson started by tickling the girls – who were both under the age of 13 – before he sexually assaulted them.

Mr Stables said: “Mr Johnson has been registered as a sex offender 37 times.

“He started this offending on one of the victims by tickling, sucking their toes, kissing them, stroking their legs before he began to ask if he could touch her.

He also took to wearing a dressing gown with nothing underneath.

“He told one of them that if she was older he would be with her. He asked if he could touch her and she said no.”

One terrifying occasion saw Johnson sit with one of his victims where he tried to touch her.

He asked her if he could, and she said no but after he asked her a number of times, she gave in before being called away from him.

As she moved away from him and the room they were in, he followed and touched her over her clothing.

At the time, Johnson was wanted by Humberside Police for breaching his notification requirements.

He was required to make the force aware of any changes in his life.

Mr Stables said: “He had taken off.

“In April last year, one of the girls asked the other if he had done anything to her. She said he had but told her not to tell anyone.”

The other victim told a family member and Lincolnshire Police were called.

Neither police force knew the other were looking for Johnson, who was eventually found after Humberside Police received a report that he had been spotted in a Ford Fiesta in Scunthorpe.

Mr Stables said he was interviewed by Humberside Police in relation to the breach on April 14 and then in relation to the allegations made against him by the girls on April 16.

He was charged and denied all eight counts that included: Inciting a child to engage in sexual activity, four counts of sexual assault on a child and supplying cannabis.

A trial started in March this year at Grimsby Crown Court but Johnson pleaded guilty to all of the charges on the second day.

Statements from both victims and two family members were read out to the court.

In them, both girls said they suffer from nightmares. One said she is too afraid to even shower alone for fear of closing her eyes, where she just sees Johnson’s face.

The second victim says she has self harmed and is undergoing therapy for what Johnson did to her.

Judge Ahmed Nadim jailed Johnson for six years, and added an extended licence period of two years, making a total sentence of eight years.

He told him: “Each of your victims were very young and have been damaged by your sexual abuse. They continue to have nightmares. They have not been supported by their mother and they feel angry and upset.

“There is evidence to suggest that you have a sexual interest in young and vulnerable children.”

Johnson was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order, restraining order and told me must be on the sex offenders register for life.