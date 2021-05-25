Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a teenager who has gone #missing from #Berkhamsted

Lauren Tyler, aged 16, was last seen at lunchtime on 24 May in Hemel Hempstead.

She is described as 5ft 7ins tall and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white vest, black bomber jacket and white trainers.

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for Lauren’s welfare.

If you have seen Lauren since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, you can report information by:

Calling 999 immediately if you believe you are with her now or have seen him in the last few moments, quoting 886 of 24 May.