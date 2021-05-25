Yarmouth’s Severn class all weather lifeboat, tasked to launch by HM Coastguard to assist a 45 foot yacht

Yarmouth’s Severn class all weather lifeboat, ‘Eric and Susan Hiscock (Wanderer)was tasked to launch by HM Coastguard on Monday 24 May 2021 at 2.13pm to a 45 foot yacht, with a fouled propellor.

The stricken sailing yacht was located north east of Yarmouth close to Bouldnor Bay. Once on scene, Yarmouth RNLI’s volunteer crew were able to assess the situation. The yacht’s crew had lost control of their vessel due to what appeared to be a discarded fishing net being wrapped around both the rudder and propellor.

As the boat was unable to make way under either engine or sail, the all weather lifeboat secured an alongside tow ready for the short journey to Yarmouth harbour.

Coxswain, Howard Lester, said ‘Knowing how to call for help when needed meant the yacht and crew were rescued quickly and safely.’

Yarmouth lifeboat returned to her berth and was ready for service at 5.08pm

