Joshua Evybowho, 25, is known to frequent the Cantley, Armthorpe and Thorne areas of the town.
Evybowho, who also goes by the name Joshua Walker, is white, of stocky build and around 5ft 11ins tall.
If you see him, we ask that you do not approach him but instead call police immediately on 999. If you have any information as to their whereabouts, please report this online or through 101. The incident number to quote is 295 of 6 May.
Detectives in Doncaster are asking for your help to trace Evybowho in connection with violent disorder in Cantley on 6 May
20 mins ago
1 Min Read
Joshua Evybowho, 25, is known to frequent the Cantley, Armthorpe and Thorne areas of the town.
You may also like
BREAKING • KENT • RAMSGATE
Ramsgate Paedophile jailed after Child Sex Attack
December 24, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Lorry driver dies after collision near junction 3 of M25
June 1, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Ryde fire crew called to Binstead Hill following fire
August 6, 2018
BREAKING • COVID19
Travel corridors – all you need to know
11 months ago
BREAKING • SUFFOLK
Man jailed after petrol station raids
9 months ago
BREAKING • KENT
Coastguard appeal to Trace owner of Kite board
May 29, 2018
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
Teenager Charged with Murder over Acid Attack in High Wycombe
October 27, 2017
KENT • LATEST NEWS
Driver pulled from car and assaulted at roadside
August 28, 2018
BREAKING • KENT
Driver left in Serious condition after car crashes into Wall
July 21, 2018
BREAKING • DARTFORD • KENT
Man seriously burned after petrol jet washer exploded
10 months ago
BOGNOR REGIS • BREAKING • Godalming • SURREY
Can you help us find missing woman Charlotte?
1 day ago
BREAKING • CHICHESTER • SUSSEX
Fire crews tackle bus ablaze In Chichester
7 months ago
BREAKING • Londkn • Mill Hill • NW7
Two men have been taken to hospital with stab wounds
3 weeks ago
BREAKING • CANTERBURY • KENT
CCTV appeal following Canterbury business burglary
February 5, 2020
BREAKING • DENMEAD
Hampshire School placed on lockdown over Air ambulance
April 23, 2019
BREAKING • CHESHIRE • MIDLANDS
Derbyshire town of Whaley Bridge being evacuated
August 1, 2019
BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING
Woman Dies in Fatal Collision in Basingstoke
October 16, 2017
HULL • LATEST NEWS
Edward Scott admits killing Hull police officer Carole Forth
April 25, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Matty was never in a gang it can happen to anyone
10 months ago
BREAKING • CHATHAM • KENT
Teen rider in Chatham crash in London hospital
December 18, 2019
BARKING • BREAKING • LEEDS • LONDON • WEST YORKSHIRE
Missing Leeds Teenager Ella Parnell May Be In London
1 month ago
BREAKING • GRAVESEND • KENT
Woman arrested on suspicion of killing a sheep
April 14, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Tanks very much as man drives orange tank into London
January 15, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Two remain in custody for triple murder investigation in Ilford
January 21, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Man jailed for 20 years after wicked acid attack
December 12, 2019