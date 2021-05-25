Detectives in Doncaster are asking for your help to trace Evybowho in connection with violent disorder in Cantley on 6 May

Joshua Evybowho, 25, is known to frequent the Cantley, Armthorpe and Thorne areas of the town.

Evybowho, who also goes by the name Joshua Walker, is white, of stocky build and around 5ft 11ins tall.

If you see him, we ask that you do not approach him but instead call police immediately on 999. If you have any information as to their whereabouts, please report this online or through 101. The incident number to quote is 295 of 6 May.