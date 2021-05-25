Police are appealing for information to help us identify a woman who was seen being potentially harassed by a man in a vehicle in Thames Ditton

The incident happed Saturday (22 May) at around 3.45pm on Saturday, a woman was seen walking along St. Leonard’s Road in Thames Ditton, just before the roadworks. She appeared to be receiving some unwanted attention from a man in a vehicle, who drove alongside her and spoke to her out of the window. She did not engage with him.

Police would like to trace this woman so we can check that she is safe and well and establish if any offences took place.

The woman is described as white, with straight blonde hair tied in a ponytail. She was wearing a white hooded coat with the hood down, black trousers and white trainers.

The man in the vehicle is described as a white, middle-aged man with ruddy skin and short sandy hair.

If you know anything that may assist with our enquiries, please contact Police on 101, quoting PR/45210053113