Officers investigating an incident in which a van collided with a pedestrian have charged a man

Ayman Aburas, 27, of Kestell Drive, Cardiff, has been charged with section 18 GBH with intent, dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court tomorrow morning (Tuesday 25 May).

It comes after police were called to Spring Street at 2.45am on Sunday morning (23 May), where a man in his 20s had suffered serious head injuries.

He remains in hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening at this time.