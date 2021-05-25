Man in court after petrol station robbery

A robbery suspect has been arrested and charged following allegations money was stolen from a service station in Snodland.

It is reported that at around 3am on Saturday 22 May 2021 a man entered the BP garage in Holborough Road and demanded staff hand over money from the tills. The suspect then left with a quantity of cash. On Sunday 23 May, officers arrested Dean Ianson, 20, at his home address in Nevill Road, Snodland.

He was taken into custody and later charged with robbery. Mr Ianson appeared before Medway Magistrates’ Court on the following day, where he was granted bail. His next appearance will be at Maidstone Crown Court on 21 June.