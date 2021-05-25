BREAKING HYTHE KENT

Woman airlifted after domestic attack in Hythe

Kent Police was called to assist South East Coast Ambulance Service after a woman was found with injuries at a private address in the Dymchurch Road area of Hythe at 9.45pm on Friday 21 May 2021.
The woman was flown to a London hospital for treatment and enquiries are ongoing into how she came by her injuries.
A 59-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and bailed pending further enquiries.