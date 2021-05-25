Images of collectible trading cards have been released by officers investigating a burglary at a property in Gravesend

The items, which come from the Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z franchises, are said to have been stolen from a property in The Maltings by two men at around 11am on Wednesday 12 May 2021.

At present, the cards have not been located and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been offered them for sale in suspicious circumstances.

Officers have already completed a number of enquiries and these have led to Ben Pay, 21, of no fixed address, being charged with burgling the address following an arrest made on Saturday 22 May.

At a remand hearing, held at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday 24 May, he admitted the offence and has been remanded in custody to be sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.

A 40-year-old man from Rochester was also arrested on suspicion of the offence and he has been released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information can phone Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting 46/80630/21.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111 or using the anonymous online form available via this link: https://crimestoppers-uk.org