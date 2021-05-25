Two men have been charged with 19 drug-related offences including the supply and sale of Class A and B substances

Daniel Tillyard, 26, of Victoria Park Square, Tower Hamlets, London, and Shamil Amin, 32, from Copse Hill, Purley, London, have been charged with 19 drug-related offences following a complex investigation into pharmaceutical misconduct, and the supply and sale of Class A, B and C drugs including cannabis edibles, in the South East.

The charges relate to a number of warrants which were carried out, including one in #Caterham

Tillyard and Amin have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Guildford Crown Court on 24 June.