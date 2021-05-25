Suspected cocaine and cash have been seized and an arrest has been made in Herne Bay

Following a report made to Kent Police that occupants of a vehicle had been seen supplying drugs, officers stopped a BMW car in Herne Bay High Street during the evening of Monday 24 May 2021. Quantities of suspected crack cocaine and cannabis were seized at the scene. A large quantity of cash and a number of small sealable bags were also found.

The occupant of the car, a 30-year-old man from Herne Bay was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of drugs, driving while disqualified and driving with excess drugs.

He currently remains in custody while enquiries are ongoing.

Canterbury Inspector Kevin Stephens said: ‘Kent Police does not tolerate drug dealing, so anyone who witnesses suspected illegal activity or has concerns it might be taking place in their neighbourhood, should report it either via our website or by calling 101, or 999 if a crime is in progress, so officers can investigate and take action.’