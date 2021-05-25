Driver assaulted with weapon in Rochester

Witnesses are sought after a motorist was violently assaulted following a traffic dispute in Rochester.

It is reported the victim was struck in the face with a hammer during the incident which happened in Watt’s Avenue.

Kent Police was called to the location at 2.55pm on Monday 24 May 2021, where it is alleged a man who had been driving a white Ford Fiesta assaulted the victim as he was sat in his van.

The suspect is reported to have got out of his car and smashed the window of the van with a hammer. After this, the victim was struck in the face with the weapon and repeatedly punched.

The suspect then ran off, before another man, who was previously unseen, is said to have entered the suspect’s car. He picked him up further down the road and drove away.

Police attended and the victim was taken to hospital with injuries. He has since been discharged.

Did you see anything?

Officers are now urging anyone with information to contact them. Drivers with dashcams are also asked to check for any important footage which could assist the investigation.

The suspect is described as white, aged in his 20s and between five feet eight inches and six feet tall.

He was clean shaven and had brown hair and was wearing a dark t-shirt and black trousers.

If you can help call Kent Police on 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/88533/21.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.