Test Valley man jailed for two robberies

A man has been jailed for two and a half years after admitting to two robberies in Test Valley.

Tomas David Lloyd, 29, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at Southampton Crown Court yesterday (24 May) after pleading guilty on 16 April.

The court heard how Lloyd was committed a robbery at Tesco on Weyhill Road, Andover, on 15 March 2021. Approximately £30 in cash was stolen from the till.

The court also heard how on 16 March 2021, Lloyd was responsible for a robbery at the Co-Op store on Botley Road, Romsey.

Lloyd had attempted to snatch money from the till before a member of staff grabbed hold of his arm.

Other staff members managed to apprehend Lloyd as he tried to run from the store, and detained him until police arrived.

A further four robberies and two burglaries committed by Lloyd were taken into consideration by the Judge when passing sentence.

Following the sentencing Detective Sergeant Chris Whittington said: “This is a good result for the community. I hope this brings some closure to those affected by his offending, and reassures the public that we are committed to tackling those who cause the most harm to our communities and bring them to justice.”