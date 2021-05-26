BLM Sasha was not the target say police investigators

Speaking on Tuesday, 25 May about the shooting of Sasha Johnson, Commander Alison Heydari said:

“This was a shocking incident that has left a young woman with very serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Sasha Johnson who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A dedicated team of detectives are working tirelessly to identify the person – or people – responsible for the shooting.

“They are making good progress but they need the public’s help.

“From our enquiries so far, we have established that Sasha had been at a party at a house on Consort Road in Peckham early on Sunday morning.

“Around 3am a group of four black males dressed in dark coloured clothing entered the garden of the property and discharged a firearm.

“They had left the scene before officers arrived.

“We are aware of Sasha’s involvement in the Black Lives Matter movement in the UK and I understand the concern this will cause to some communities – however I wish to stress that at this time there is nothing to suggest Sasha was the victim of a targeted attack.

“We are also not aware of any reports of threats made against her prior to this incident.

“I want to take this opportunity to reassure you that we are doing everything possible to identify those responsible and to bring them to justice.

“Tackling violent crime on the streets of London is a top priority for the Met, and the people of London have a vital role to play in that.

“If you have any information about the events of Sunday morning we need you to contact police immediately by calling 101.

“You can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers online on by calling 0800 555 111.”