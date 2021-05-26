E-fit image released following indecent exposure in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield have released an E-fit image of a man they would like to speak to in connection to an indecent exposure in the Chapeltown area.

It is reported that at around 11.25am on 7 May 2021, a woman was walking her dog in Chapeltown Park when she saw a man standing on the path committing a lewd act.

Officers have worked with the victim to produce this e-fit image and are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the individual.

He is described as a white man, aged 18-25, of slim build and average height with ginger/auburn hair. He was wearing a green khaki baseball cap, grey zip-up top with white writing on and green/grey coloured bottoms.

Do you recognise him? If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident number 279 of 7 May.