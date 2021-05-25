Asda is recalling its Vegetable Cous Cous because of possible salmonella contamination

The supermarket giant, which has a stores across the UK has issued the recall on the 500g packs of vegetable cous cous with all date codes up to and including 3rd June 2021. No other products or date codes have been affected.

Symptoms caused by Salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact the Asda Customer Relations team on 0800 952 0101