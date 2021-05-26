Three arrested after teenager murdered in Corby

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a 16-year-old boy in Corby.

Police officers were called just before 7pm this evening (Tuesday, May 25) to Constable Road to reports that a boy had been stabbed.

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died at the scene. Police say that three people have been arrested this evening and remain in custody at this time.

Enquiries are progressing at pace and detectives investigating the incident are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to get in touch with them by calling 101 and quoting incident number 399 of 25/05/21.