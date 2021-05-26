Officers charge second man in connection with Southampton robbery

Officers from Southampton’s Proactive Team have charged a second man in connection with a robbery in Southampton.

James Stevenson-Mackie, 18, of James Weld Close, Southampton, has been charged with robbery and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs – cocaine and possession with intent to supply Class B drugs – cannabis.

At around 5.30pm on Saturday, 17 April, two men reportedly approached an 18-year-old man in Broad Green, Southampton, and took items from the boot of his car, whilst making threats.

Stevenson-Mackie appeared at Southampton Magistrates’ Court this morning, Wednesday, 26 May and has been remanded to next appear at Southampton Crown Court on Friday, 18 June.