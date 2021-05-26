Drugs den uncovered and dealer locked up

A house searched in relation to an unconnected incident led to a drug dealer being locked up for three years.

Officers found deal bags full of cocaine, cannabis and a psychoactive substance when they searched Ricky Simpson’s home in Nottingham Road, Mansfield. They also found evidence of drug dealing on mobile phones.

The 31-year-old was arrested at the scene on 8 July 2019 and admitted to officers that he had been dealing drugs to the local area over the past two years.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs, possession with intent to supply a psychoactive substance, three counts of supplying class B drugs along with supplying class A and C drugs. He also admitted to being concerned in the supply of a controlled Class C drug at Nottingham Crown Court on 11 February 2021.

He was then sentenced to three years in prison on Thursday 20 May.

Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, who led the investigation, said: “We are glad to see another drug dealer locked up for their crimes and taken out of the supply chain which in turn reduces the amount of drugs being taken in our communities.

“Drug offences simply won’t be tolerated in Nottinghamshire and we will do everything in our power to track down offenders and bring them to justice.”Drugs fuel all manner of crimes and it’s often vulnerable people who get coerced into taking drugs and roped into a life of misery.

“We ask people to help us put a stop to this negative cycle by encouraging people to report any incidents to us on 101. We actively work on pieces of intelligence and information gathered from members of the public and sometimes it only takes one update to piece together enough evidence to put someone behind bars.”