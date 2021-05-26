A man arrested on suspicion of funding terrorism as part of an ongoing investigation by the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command has been released under investigation.

A 42-year-old man was arrested at an address in west London on Tuesday, 25 May on suspicion of funding terrorism (contrary to Section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000).

He was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act (PACE) and searches were carried out at two linked addresses, also in west London.

He was subsequently released under investigation.

The investigation relates to funding Islamist terrorism overseas, and is ongoing.