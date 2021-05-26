Major Crime appeals for video footage following Corby murder

Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Major Crime Team are appealing for anyone with mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage relating to last night’s murder in Corby to submit it via their online portal.

Police officers were called just before 7pm yesterday evening (Tuesday, May 25) to reports of a fight between a number of girls, during which a boy who became involved was stabbed at the junction of Constable Road and Reynolds Road. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, the boy died shortly afterwards.

He has today, May 26, been named as 16-year-old Rayon Pennycook of Corby. Three males aged 17, 17, and 15 were arrested last night on suspicion of murder in connection with the boy’s death and all three remain in police custody at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, said: “I am aware that there may be some pertinent video footage of last night’s incident taken and I would strongly urge anyone with this mobile phone, CCTV or dash cam footage to submit it via our online portal.

You can do this completely anonymously if you wish. “Our enquiries into this murder are still progressing at a fast pace and we remain absolutely committed to bringing those responsible for Rayon’s death to justice.”

Submit any information related to the investigation into Rayon’s death, Operation Coral, here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/33EM19D60-PO1