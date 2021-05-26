CCTV images released after elderly woman’s purse is stolen

Officers investigating the theft of a purse from a woman in Ripley have released these CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

An 83-year-old woman was shopping in Boyes in Nottingham Road at about 1pm on Wednesday 12 May. We believe her purse was taken from her bag while she was in this shop.

Once the purse had been stolen, cards were used to withdraw a large amount of cash.

