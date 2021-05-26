Student robbed of £300 scooter along footpath

A teenager who robbed a student of his e-scooter has been warned he will be locked up if he offends again in the next two years.

The student, 18, was riding the £300 scooter along a footpath which runs next to the River Leen in Radford when he noticed two men walking towards him.

The men stood in front of him and blocked his way past on the narrow path, which exits on to New Road.

The student was wearing a £1,000 Moncler jacket and one of the men ordered him to take it off.

When he refused, the man grabbed him and threatened to stab him.

The student managed to push the man off and run away, leaving his £300 e-scooter behind.

Seconds later, the man who grabbed him got into a black Mercedes A-Class and drove away. His accomplice got on to the student’s scooter and rode off.

The student’s New York Yankees baseball cap fell off during the robbery and was taken by one of the men.

James Francis, 19, of Glyn Road, Hackney, London, was later arrested and charged in relation to the incident, which happened on 25 February at around 5.45pm.

He pleaded to guilty to robbery at Nottingham Crown Court.

The 19-year-old was given an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to carry out 90 hours unpaid work.

Francis was also ordered to pay £300 compensation to the victim.

Detective Constable Natasha Ullyatt, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This sentencing follows a determined investigation into this reported incident which left the victim very shaken.

“Nottinghamshire Police takes these types of offences very seriously and will always strive to put suspects before the courts.

“This would have undoubtedly been a very scary incident for the victim and officers did an excellent job to quickly make an arrest and secure a conviction.

“We are still looking for the second man involved in this robbery. I would urge anyone with information as to his identity to call 101 quoting incident 807 of 25 February 2021.”