Gang brothers banned from YouTube drill videos

Two Birmingham brothers have been banned from appearing in drill music videos glorifying gun and drug crime as part of innovative gang injunctions we’ve secured.

We discovered Kareem and Theo White, from Kingstanding, featured in several YouTube clips in which members of a Birmingham gang aim coded threats to rival groups.

L-R: Kareem and Theo White

In one video Kareem, aged 27, raps about driving into opposition territory in a stolen car and shooting rivals dead, while 32-year-old Theo also features in at least three videos.

But they face being taken to court if they take part in further gang-related videos after officers from our Birmingham Organised Crime & Gangs Unit secured court orders against the pair.

The injunctions, secured at Birmingham County Court on 14 May, bans them from “creating or publishing any audio-visual material that may reasonably be seen as inciting or encouraging crime or gang related violence or membership”.

And the orders also prohibit them from entering large parts of central Birmingham, including Handsworth, Lozells, Winson Green, Hockley, Newtown and Ladywood.

If either flouts the terms of the order, which runs for two years, they will be put before the courts and face being jailed or handed a heavy fine.

It’s the latest success in our ongoing efforts to tackle violent crime in the city and to make our communities safer.

Detective Inspector Dawn Burns from the Birmingham Organised Crime & Gangs Unit, said: “We found Kareem was a prominent figure in at least five gang drill music videos… he’s not a peripheral figure, he is front and centre rapping about committing serious acts of violence.

“There is no evidence the videos directly sparked disorder but the words encourage and glorify gang-related violence.

“The court has granted us gang injunctions that will significantly disrupt their activity… and if they fail to comply they risk being jailed.”