Thanks to a sounding smoke alarm, two people were able to safely escape their home after a fire started in the kitchen. Two fire engines were sent to the house in Memel Place, Ramsgate, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames. They also used a smoke curtain to stop the fire from spreading, and a high pressured fan to clear the property of smoke. Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Volunteer Response Team attended to offer support to the residents, who both escaped unharmed. It’s believed the fire started accidentally when a tumble dryer caught alight. Following the incident, firefighters are reminding people to ensure they have a working smoke alarm on each floor of their home, and to test them weekly. If you have a tumble dryer, remember to clear filters on a regular basis to avoid a build-up of flammable lint, and not to leave it running overnight, or while you’re out of the house. Only dry appropriate and correctly sized items, as described in the manufacturers’ instructions
Smoke alarm saves two in Ramsgate blaze
54 mins ago
