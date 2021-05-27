Loaded handgun seized by police after vehicle stop in east London.

The Met’s Specialist Crime Command, based in east London, have recovered a loaded Glock handgun with the help of armed officers.

On Tuesday, 25 May, the officers made a stop on two vehicles travelling in convoy along Victoria Park Road, E9. The occupants, three men and one woman, were detained whilst a search was carried out.

Officers searching the cars quickly seized a loaded Glock handgun from the first vehicle.

The driver of the first vehicle was arrested for possession of a firearm. The two men and the woman in the second vehicle were also arrested for possession of a firearm.

All four suspects were taken to an east London custody suite where they remain, awaiting interview. The firearm is now in the possession of specialist officers for examination.

Detective Inspector Glenn Butler from the Specialist Crime North Command said: “I’d like to reassure the local residents and everyone in London that Glock handguns like the one we have recovered are extremely rare in London, and specialist Met officers and my team work obstinately to locate and seize weapons such as this. The Met’s Specialist Crime Command remain on standby to recover illegally held firearms to protect London’s community and prevent the use of firearms in the capital.”