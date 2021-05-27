Targeted action taken against suspected drug dealers led to six people being remanded in custody

Between Monday 17 and Sunday 23 May, officers in Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team carried out 16 warrants against individuals believed to be involved in supplying class A substances.

The activity had been arranged to support a national week of action carried out by forces across England and Wales.

More than 800 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine, ready for sale on the streets, were seized, and the estimated street value of all seized substances is believed to be in the region £18,000. Cash totalling £8,900, which is suspected to be the proceeds of crime was also seized.

Eleven arrests were also made, with six people remanded in custody by Kent Police having been charged with drug supply offences.

They are:

A 15-year-old boy from Darlington, who has been charged with possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply. He was arrested in Chatham High Street on 18 May and, following a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 19 May, has been released on bail to attend Medway Youth Court on 5 July.

Jabari Richardson, 23, of Rochester Road, Gravesend. He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and assaulting an emergency services worker after being arrested in Church Walk, Gravesend, on 18 May. Following a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 19 May, he has been remanded in custody to attend Woolwich Crown Court on 16 June.

Raheem Johnson, 18, of Kelvington Road, Dulwich. He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin after being arrested at his home address on 19 May. Following a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 20 May, he has been remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on 17 June.

James Marshall, 39, of Week Street, Maidstone. He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested at his home address on 19 May. Following a hearing at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 20 May, he has been remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on 17 June.

Odyssius Ojo, 19, of Camden Road, Gillingham. He has been charged with possessing crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply, and acquiring criminal property, after being arrested in Strover Street, Gillingham, on 21 May. Following a hearing at Maidstone Magistrates’ Court on 22 May, he has been remanded in custody to attend Maidstone Crown Court on 21 June.

Che Montaque, 23, of no fixed address. He has been charged with being concerned in the supply of heroin and crack cocaine after being arrested in Folkestone Road, Dover, on 21 May. Following a hearing at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on 22 May, he has been remanded in custody to attend Canterbury Crown Court on 21 June.

The other five detainees have been released under investigation.

In addition to the enforcement activity, the team worked alongside other agencies to identify and safeguard those at risk of being exploited by the county lines dealers.

This included visiting 34 different addresses which belong to people who are known to be vulnerable to exploitation.

Schools were also visited to educate young people on the dangers posed by gangs.

Detective Inspector Martin Williams, of the County Lines and Gangs Team, said: ‘Tackling county line dealers remains an ongoing priority for Kent Police.

‘The week has been successful in significantly disrupting the supply of drugs in Kent, with a vast quantity of heroin and crack cocaine that was destined for our streets seized.

‘Our work does not stop with one week of action and we will continue to take the most robust action available against those who blight our communities by exploiting vulnerable people and dealing drugs.’