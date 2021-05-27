Kent Fire and Rescue Service is issuing safety advice around accidental grass, crop and woodland fires following a grass fire in Dartford Heath

Two fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews arrived to a small amount of undergrowth alight.

Firefighters used hose reel jets to extinguish the flames, and the cause is believed to be accidental. No casualties were reported.

It is now peak season for these types of fires, and so the public are being urged to do their bit to reduce the number of accidental grass fires across the county. Colin King, KFRS’ Assistant Director for Customer Engagement and Safety, said: Grass, crop and woodland fires have the potential to take hold and spread rapidly. These types of incidents can have devastating consequences, therefore it’s important that everyone living, visiting and working in the county plays their part in preventing them from happening in the first place.”

Please help prevent grass, crop and woodland fires this season by following some simple safety steps: – When lighting a bonfire, keep it to a manageable size, make sure it’s well clear of greenery and property, and always supervise it while it’s burning. Avoid having a bonfire in windy weather. – Dispose of smoking materials responsibly, making sure they’re fully stubbed out and cooled before being put in a bin – consider using a portable ashtray when on the go. – Place disposable barbecues on a sturdy, non-flammable surface when cooking, away from greenery and property, and only place in a bin once fully cool.