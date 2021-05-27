Detectives investigating allegations a man was assaulted and dragged from his vehicle in Headcorn have issued images of a person they would like to identify

On Saturday 17 April 2021, the victim had been travelling in a Ford Transit flatbed truck when at around 2.15pm he was approached by two men in a car park off the High Street. It is reported he was punched in the face and pulled from his vehicle and then made to get into a car the suspects had been travelling in. The victim was then driven to other locations, while the suspects are said to have made threats to him to hand over a separate vehicle he owned.

Officers are now able to issue CCTV images of a man who they believe could help with their enquiries. It is believed he may have connections to areas in south east London.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information that may assist the investigation is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/64688/21. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or by using the anonymous online form.

On 22 April, police arrested a suspect in connection with the incident. Danny Frankham, aged 29, of Water Lane, Harrietsham was charged with kidnap and two counts of blackmail. He appeared at Medway Magistrates’ Court on the following day and is currently remanded in custody. The date of the next court hearing is unconfirmed.