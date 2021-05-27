Update on Corby murder investigation and appeal for Snapchat footage

Detectives working on the Rayon Pennycook murder investigation have been granted a 36-hour extension by Magistrates to question three young people arrested in connection with his death.

Police officers were called just before 7pm on Tuesday, May 25, to Constable Road to reports that Rayon had been stabbed. Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics, he died shortly afterwards.

Three boys aged 17, 17 and 15 were all arrested on suspicion of murder that same evening and the extension granted to detectives this morning (Thursday, May 27), means all three will remain in police custody until Friday evening (May 28).

Detectives investigating the murder are also now making a direct appeal in regards to the potential existence of Snapchat footage that was filmed before, during, or immediately after, the incident on Tuesday.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Pete Long, said: “Our investigation into the death of Rayon Pennycook is progressing well and a large team of detectives continue to work around the clock in order to bring those responsible for his death to justice.

“However I now want to use this opportunity to appeal specifically for anyone who may be in possession of Snapchat footage of the incident.

“We have heard rumours over the past 24 hours that the incident may have been filmed and posted on Snapchat however we have not yet seen any tangible evidence to suggest that this is true.

“I’d implore anyone who has, or has seen, this potential footage, to please get in touch with us. Similarly I’d encourage parents and guardians in the Corby area to ask their children if they have seen anything like this on social media and to let us know if they have.

“I know how tight-knit the community in Corby is and I know they will want to do everything they can to help us bring the offenders of this terrible crime to justice. If you know anything, please come forward – we don’t need to know who you are or take any details about you – we just need to know what you know.”

If you have any information you think could help our detectives, please call us on 101 or if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. If you have any footage, please submit it via our portal here: Public Portal (mipp.police.uk)

High-visibility police patrols will be taking place in Corby today to reassure the local community.

Specially trained officers from the Major Crime Team continue to support Rayon’s family at this devastating time.