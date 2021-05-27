Detectives investigating the murder of Anthony Bird in June 1980 have charged a man with murder.

On Thursday, 27 May, John Paul, 60 from Ladbroke Grove, Notting Hill was charged with the murder of Anthony Bird.

He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 28 May.

Anthony’s relatives have been informed of the developments.

On 6 June 1980, officers attended a residential property in Kensington Gardens Square, W2 after concerns were raised about the occupant of the address. Anthony Bird, then 41, was found deceased inside the property.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the incident room on 020 8785 8267. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.