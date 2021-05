Police are on scene in Grove Road #Chadwell Heath after a call at around 6.30pm on Thursday evening (May 27th) to reports of a 15-year-old boy haven been stabbed.

The victim was treated at the scene and is now in hospital. His injuries not life-threatening.

No arrests have been at this early stage. Enquiries into circumstances are ongoing. Anyone with information or witnesses are being asked to call 101 ref CAD 6258/27 May.