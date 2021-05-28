Police are appealing for witnesses following a rape on Somerset Avenue, Southampton

Sometime between 9.30pm and 10.15pm, on Saturday, 22 May a man in his 50’s was approached by two men unknown to him as he walked along Somerset Avenue. One of the men then raped him in an overgrown area nearby.

The first man is described as:

• White • Aged 20-30-years-old • Between 6ft 1and 6ft 2 inches tall • Skinny build • Dressed all in black with a hooded top, black mask/snood and a black rucksack • Spoke with a local accent

Police do not have a physical description of the second man at this time, however he’s been described as having a local accent.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area of Exford Avenue or Somerset Avenue between 9.30pm and 10pm on Saturday 22 May.

Did you see anything suspicious? Did you see anyone matching the descriptions above?

The victim is being supported by specialist officers and an investigation is underway.

Officers are carrying out increased patrols in the area. If you have any concerns please don’t hesitate to speak to one of them.