Officers investigating a business burglary in Southampton last November are appealing to the public for help in identifying the final person they would like to speak to in connection with the incident

Detectives have been following extensive lines of enquiry, which have so far uncovered 11 suspects, and are now releasing this image to help identify a further person that they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, which took place at the Go Outdoors store on Third Avenue.

At 4am on Thursday 19 November 2020, police were called to a report that an alarm had been triggered at the store.

Officers attended and found that the front entrance had been damaged and entry gained to the store where a number of high value jackets, including Rab coats, worth more than £20,000 were then taken.

police are now appealing to anyone who recognises the distinctive tattoos in these photos and may be able to help identify the person pictured, who police would like to speak to in connection with this incident.