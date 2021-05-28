A 26-year-old man from Basingstoke has been arrested in connection with the murder of Frazer Brabant in Basingstoke

He was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remains in custody at this time.

The arrest follows the assault on the 31-year-old in Gershwin Road on October 31 2019, after he was located in a rear garden with serious head injuries.

Frazer never left hospital and died on January 21, 2020.

A number of suspects have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and remain under investigation.

Five people were arrested in October 2020, six people were arrested back in June 2020, a further five people were arrested in November 19, 2019, and a 22-year-old man was arrested in December 2020.

All suspects were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Hampshire police said; “This remains an active investigation, and Hampshire Constabulary remain committed to bringing those responsible for Frazer’s death to justice, no matter how long it takes.