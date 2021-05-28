A murder investigation has been launched following fatal shooting on Turnpike Lane in North  London

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a person on Turnpike Lane in North London. Police officers were called just 1.21am on Friday morning to reports that a person had been shot and a number of shots had been fired on Willoughby Road N8

Sadly, and despite the best efforts of paramedics and HEMS doctors the person died at the scene near to the bus stop. A large crime scene has been established and 17 bus routes have been diverted as a result of the closures put into place.

Police at the scene say “This is a fast-moving investigation and anyone with any information is asked to contact them. The Met Police have been approached for comment.

Closures and the crime scene is likely to be in place for some timed people and drivers are being as to avoid the area.