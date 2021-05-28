Police were called at approximately 01:10hrs on Friday, 28 May to reports of a firearm discharge in the vicinity of Turnpike Lane and Willoughby Road, N8.
Officers, London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance all attended the scene.
A man, believed aged in his 20s, was found suffering a gunshot injury. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services he was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:55hrs.
Next of kin have been informed.
A crime scene remains in place at the location.
There have been no arrests and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
At this early stage, anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC, quoting CAD356/28May.
A murder investigation is underway following a shooting in Hornsey
30 mins ago
1 Min Read
