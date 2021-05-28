Images issued of man sought re: two sexual offences in Ilford

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information following two sexual offences in the Goodmayes area of Ilford.

Police were called at approximately 19:20hrs on Wednesday, 28 April after a woman made an allegation of rape by an unknown male. A crime scene was established in Orchards Playing Field off Goodmayes Lane. The woman continues to be supported by specialist officers.

Approximately two weeks later, police were called on Tuesday, 13 May by a woman who reported that a man had exposed himself to her between 20:00 and 21:00hrs in Goodmayes Park.

On both occasions, the man, is described as white with short dark hair and stubble.

Detectives have carried out extensive enquiries, and following a thorough search of local CCTV cameras have today released two CCTV images.

The CCTV image from April shows a man wearing either a dark/blue jacket with red sleeves, or a gilet over a red top; the bottom of the jacket has a distinct band, which is white, red and blue. He was also wearing dark coloured trousers and carrying a rucksack.

In May, the man appears to be wearing a dark coloured gilet over a grey top. He is also wearing black trousers.

Detectives from the East Area Command Unit, which covers Redbridge, are investigating. They would like to speak with anyone who has information about either incident.

Detective Constable Chris Maxim, said: “Whilst we cannot say for certain that it is the same man in both images, his physical description is the same, and the items of clothing are clearly very similar.

“We are working closely with our partners, including the local authority, and I would urge anyone who can help our investigations to come forward and speak with us. Please take a look at these images – it is vital that we catch whoever is responsible.”

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6760/28Apr or Cad 8257/13May