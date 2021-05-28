Second man shot yards from Tottenham football club after fatal Turn Pike Road drive by Murder

Police were called by staff at a north London hospital at approximately 1am on Friday, 28 May after a man, believed aged 18, attended the venue with a gunshot injury.

His condition is not life-threatening.

While enquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing, it is believed he sustained his injuries following an incident in Park Lane, N17.

Anyone with information that could assist police is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 289/28May. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.