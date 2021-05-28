Image appeal after teenager stabbed in Southwark

Detectives have released images taken from CCTV footage of two males that they wish to identify and speak with in connection with a stabbing in Southwark.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 00:18hrs on Sunday, 11 April, to a report of male with stab injuries in the More London Riverside area of SE1.

Officers attended, along with LAS, and found a 19-year-old man suffering stab injuries. His condition was assessed as non-life threatening.

Officers are very keen to hear from anyone who can name the males pictured, or anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken with police.

Please call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting 127/11APR with information. To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Two males were arrested on Saturday, 24 April on suspicion of GBH and were subsequently released on bail pending further enquiries.

Hard calls save lives. Are you close to someone on the fringes of knife crime? Do the right thing, please give information 100 per cent anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers. It can feel like a hard call, but it could save the life of someone you love.

No piece of information about knife crime is insignificant or too small. Any information you give to Crimestoppers can make a difference in reducing knife crime and the harm it causes to families.

They never ask your name and they cannot trace your call, your IP address or the device you use. Fill in their quick online form or call 0800 555 111. It could save a life.