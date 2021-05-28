An investigation has been launched and a man arrested following a fatal stabbing in Cheam.

Police were called at 9.55pm on Thursday, 27 May to reports of a disturbance at a residential address on Park Road in Cheam.

Officers attended and found a woman, aged in her 40s, inside the address suffering from stab injuries. They provided first aid prior to the arrival of the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance.

Despite their efforts, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene at 22:34hrs. Next of kin are yet to be informed.

Formal identification has not taken place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A man was detained nearby shortly after the call was made to police. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a south London police station where he remains in custody.

At this early stage, it is believed he and the victim were known to each other.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 7797/27MAY. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Enquiries continue.