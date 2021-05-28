A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Ilford

Muhammad Ilyas, 40 of Kingston Road, Ilford was arrested on Wednesday, 26 May charged with murder the following day.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 28 May where he was further remanded to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 1 June.

The charge relates to the death of a 32-year-old woman at a residential address in Kingston Road, Ilford on Thursday, 13 May. The death, initially classified as unexplained, was deemed a homicide following a post mortem examination.

The woman’s family are aware and continue to be supported by specialist officers.

The defendant and the victim were known to each other. Police are not seeking further suspects in connection with this investigation.