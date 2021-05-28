Murder investigation following fatal stabbing in Lewisham

A murder investigation has been launched in Lewisham following a fatal stabbing.
Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 04:55hrs on Friday, 28 May to reports of concerns for the welfare of an occupant at an address in Wild Goose Drive, SE14.
Officers and LAS attended. A 74-year-old man was found suffering from knife injuries at the scene.
Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, the man was pronounced deceased at 05:57hrs.
His next of kin are aware.
A post-mortem will be scheduled in due course. We await formal identification.
A 23-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He was taken to a south London police station where he remains at this time.
The deceased and the suspect were known to each other.
Detective Inspector Steven Keogh, investigating from Specialist Crime South, said: “At this very early stage we retain an open mind as to the circumstance surrounding this death, but, I can confirm that we are not seeking any other persons in connection with this isolated incident which involved one victim.”
A crime scene remains in place and officers remain on scene.
Enquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could assist this investigation should call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 1005/28May.
To remain 100% anonymous please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestopper_uk.org.